Jason Momoa shares new look of Aquaman from 'Lost Kingdom' sequel

Ready or not, here he comes in an all-new avatar, Jason Momoa aka The Aqauaman.

Revealing a new look for his character, Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share the first look of the upcoming ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ sequel. Playing Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, Jason can be seen in the green and orange costume that’s a throwback to the original comic book look. A second image shows Momoa’s film Aquaman in a darker costume.

He wrote, “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j”

Jason Momoa is currently in Lonon filming the sequel. He further wrote, “I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast.”

The ‘Aquaman and The Last Kingdom’ sequel will have James Wan reprise his role of director.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film stars Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.