I'm Aquaman: Jason Momoa on if he showers daily

Jason Momoa is weighing in on the who takes showers daily debate. When asked if he does indulge in it daily, he replied, “I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f–king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”

Dwayne Johnson had too recently opened up on the trend and said he has a rather strict regimen and bathing is definitely a part of it. He said, “I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”

Along with a soap emoji, he added, “Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower.”

The trend had picked up after celebrities around the world revealed that they dont find bathing everyday necessary. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, as well as Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, said they don’t find it necessary to bathe their children every day.

Kristen Bell had said, “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.” It blew up after Jake Gyllenhaal said, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”

Gyllenhaal explained that he believes “good manners and bad breath get you nowhere” and also told the magazine that “there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”