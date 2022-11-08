Jason Momoa brings home a pig from 'Slumberland' sets, shares adorable videos

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa is now a pet parent to an adorable pig! The 43-year-old has been sharing videos with the new member of his family since early Monday morning on social media. In the clips, he is seen holding the pig in his hands and introducing his Instafam to his new friend.

In one of his posts, Momoa revealed that he got the pig from 'Slumberland' sets and shared that he doesn't prefer working with animals because he ends up wanting to get them home. For those unaware, 'Slumberland' is based on the comic strip 'Little Nemo in Slumberland' and it revolves around the character Nemo who has a stuffed pig that comes alive at night.

Momoa has been roped in to play a magical character in the film who helps a young girl travel through dreams and flee nightmares in order to reunite with her deceased father, according to the film's synopsis.

Sharing video on his official Instagram handle on Monday, Momoa wrote, "My new friend LAU LAU. or MANAPUA. we haven’t decided yet. this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home. wild and feral like his pops. aloha j. (sic)" Check it out below.

In another post about his new pet, Momoa wrote, "@marlowbarkley look what i found. hopefully u meet him mr MANAPUA slumberland premiere coming soon. nov 18 on @netflix aloha j. (sic)"

'Slumberland' will release in theatres on November 11 and it will have its Netflix premiere on November 18.

The fantasy adventure film is directed by Francis Lawrence and written by David Guion and Michael Handelman.