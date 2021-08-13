Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin's 'Grace and Frankie' final season released!

Netflix has just released the first four episodes of its hit bromance, coming-of-age comedy 'Grace and Frankie' finale season.



"We've missed you, but more importantly, you've missed us... It was between this and Del Taco giftcards. I wanted to go with the giftcards," Tomlin jokes," Frankie aka Lily Tomlin said in a video accompanying the surprise release. "We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season," Jane Fonda, who plays Grace in the seven-part series, explains.



Netflix had announced in the past that season 7, which is also the finale, will have 16 episodes, thus making it the longest-running Netflix original series ever, with 94 episodes in total.



The series also sees the return of stars Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher for the seventh and final season.



Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris reprise their roles as creators and executive producers for the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Fonda, Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.



The first four episodes are now streaming on Netflix, while the remaining 12 episodes are slated for release in 2022.