Jane Birkin funeral: Thousands of fans pay tribute to beloved star in Paris

Thousands of devoted fans gathered along the streets of central Paris to bid farewell to the beloved English-French star, Jane Birkin, reported the BBC. The funeral ceremony, attended by numerous celebrities, was live-streamed to the crowds outside the Saint Roch church. The adoring supporters held up posters and wore T-shirts expressing their love and admiration for the iconic star. Although born in England, Birkin achieved her celebrated status thanks to her films, songs, and her association with the iconic Hermès Birkin designer bag, named after her. Renowned for her fashion sense, characterised by flared jeans, mini dresses, and her distinctive fringe, Birkin became a fashion icon of the 1970s.

The funeral of British-born actor and singer Jane Birkin, a 1960s wild child who became a beloved figure in France, took place in Paris https://t.co/VS1q8PPxOJ pic.twitter.com/Mo4EHOLoBa — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2023 ×

Birkin was found dead on July 16. She was 76. The cause of death is not known yet. The funeral saw prominent figures such as singer Vanessa Paradis, screen legends Catherine Deneuve, Isabelle Huppert, and British actress Charlotte Rampling, who frequently stars in French-language films.

French First Lady Brigitte Macron also paid her respects, joined by Birkin's surviving daughters, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, who are themselves accomplished singers and actors. Emotional tributes were offered at the ceremony, with Charlotte Gainsbourg expressing the emptiness left behind by her mother, and Lou Doillon thanking her for being extraordinary and unconventional.

Who was Jane Birkin?

Born on December 14, 1946, in London, England, Birkin rose to prominence in the 1960s and became an iconic figure in the fashion and entertainment industry. She gained international fame through her relationship with the French singer Serge Gainsbourg, whom she met in 1968 while working on the film Slogan. They had a highly publicised and controversial romantic partnership that lasted for over a decade. Together, they recorded the famous duet "Je t'aime... moi non plus" in 1969, which sparked both acclaim and controversy due to its explicit content.

Aside from her musical collaborations with Gainsbourg, Birkin had a successful acting career in both French and English films. Some of her notable works include Blow-Up (1966), Wonderwall (1968), La Piscine (1969), and Death on the Nile (1978). She received critical acclaim for her performances and became known for her natural beauty and bohemian style.

Jane Birkin has remained an influential figure in popular culture and continues to be involved in various artistic endeavors. She is also renowned for her philanthropic work and her advocacy for various charitable causes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE