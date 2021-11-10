Jamie Lynn Spears on her teen pregnancy: Daddy and I fought, insulted each other

Britney Spears' baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears dreaded her father's anger after news of her getting pregnant at 16 broke.



Jamie Lynn Spears reveals in her new memoir 'Things I Should Have Said' that the tension between her and father Jamie Spears was terrible following her pregnancy with daughter Maddie.



"There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved. The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear... My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible," she recalled in an excerpt published by People magazine.

"Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults," she wrote. "He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, ‘NO! I won’t go.’ I couldn’t deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage."



Jamie Lynn also alleged that she was asked to keep her pregnancy a secret from her sister, as it was “too risky to tell Britney about the baby.”



"I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time. Britney’s condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy," said the 'Sweet Magnolias' star.



“I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues. Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers," she added.

Jamie Lynn Spears and ex partner Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie in 2008. Spears junior also shares a three-year-old daughter, Ivey, with husband Jamie Watson.



Britney Spears has been critical of her family for overlooking her conservatorship woes and has taken digs at her sister’s new memoir several times.



In early October, Britney joked on Instagram, “I’m thinking of releasing a book 📚 next year 😜. But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”



She added, “Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????”

The caption was more of an attack on Jamie Lynn's book title that was changed later following backlash. She canged it from 'I Must Confess', lyrics from Britney’s 1998 debut single '…Baby One More Time', to 'Things I Should Have Said' after Britney fans took off on her.



“Things I Should Have Said,” published by Worthy Books, will be released on Jan. 18.