James Gunn teases Nicholas Hoult's unique Lex Luthor in Superman Legacy

James Gunn recently confirmed that Nicholas Hoult will play Lex Luthor in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film. Gunn shared a photo on Threads, revealing that he and Hoult celebrated the official casting with a dinner. Gunn expressed his happiness and assured fans that their approach to Lex Luthor would be different from anything seen before.

"Yes, finally I can answer, nicholashoult is Lex Luthor in #SupermanLegacy and I couldn’t be happier. We went out to dinner last night to celebrate & discuss how we can create a Lex that will be different from anything you’ve seen before and will never forget. “But, James, we heard this weeks ago, why didn’t you tell us it was true?” Because, although we were discussing it, it wasn’t final until a couple days ago and I don’t want to tell you all something that isn’t certain," he wrote on Threads.

The casting decision was finalised a couple of days ago, according to Gunn. Previously, Hoult was a finalist for the role of Superman, which ultimately went to David Corenswet. Other actors considered for the iconic role included Tom Brittney, Andrew Richardson, and Jacob Elordi.

Rachel Brosnahan has been cast as Lois Lane, and the selection process for her role involved serious consideration of four actresses, including Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, and Samara Weaving.

In addition to Hoult and Brosnahan, the supporting cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Luthor's assistant and sometimes mistress.

The film was not conceived as a traditional origin story for Superman, signaling a departure from conventional superhero film structures. Superman: Legacy is positioned as the "true start" to the studio's overarching narrative for the new DCU franchise.

The film's title Superman: Legacy suggests a narrative that transcends the individual character and delves into the broader impact of Superman on the DC universe. The title became a focal point for fan discussions, fuelling speculation about the thematic elements and narrative arcs to be explored.