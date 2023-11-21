Nicholas Hoult reportedly set to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy
Superman: Legacy is reportedly considering Nicholas Hoult for the role of Lex Luthor
Superman: Legacy has reportedly set its sights on Nicholas Hoult for the role of Lex Luthor, as per The Hollywood Reporter. While no formal agreement has been reached, ongoing talks indicate a significant casting move in the wake of recent industry developments.
James Gunn, renowned for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is both the writer and director for Superman: Legacy, marking the inaugural feature in the new DC Studios universe, a collaboration with producer Peter Safran. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, both securing their roles in June after an extensive casting process.
Nicholas Hoult's potential involvement adds an interesting dimension to the superhero narrative, as the actor had been a contender not only for the role of Lex Luthor but also expressed interest in portraying Superman. Ultimately, Hoult seems to have found his place as the iconic villain.
Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Lex Luthor first appeared in Action Comics No. 23 in 1940. He is best known as the arch-nemesis of Superman. He is a highly intelligent and wealthy businessman, often portrayed as the owner of LexCorp. His character is marked by his brilliant intellect, strategic mind, and relentless ambition. Unlike many other comic book villains, Luthor lacks superhuman abilities, relying instead on his scientific genius, technological prowess, and considerable wealth to achieve his goals.