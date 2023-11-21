Nicholas Hoult reportedly set to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy has reportedly set its sights on Nicholas Hoult for the role of Lex Luthor, as per The Hollywood Reporter. While no formal agreement has been reached, ongoing talks indicate a significant casting move in the wake of recent industry developments.

James Gunn, renowned for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, is both the writer and director for Superman: Legacy, marking the inaugural feature in the new DC Studios universe, a collaboration with producer Peter Safran. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, both securing their roles in June after an extensive casting process.

Nicholas Hoult's potential involvement adds an interesting dimension to the superhero narrative, as the actor had been a contender not only for the role of Lex Luthor but also expressed interest in portraying Superman. Ultimately, Hoult seems to have found his place as the iconic villain.