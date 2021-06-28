James Corden making changes on 'Spill Your Guts' segment after hurting sentiments

Few days back, James Corden faced a major backlash for the very popular segment 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment' of The Late Late Show. The comedian faced backlash for being 'culturally offensive'.



Now, The Late Late Show host has confirmed that he is finally making some changes on the segment which sees a comedian asking his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't answer then they have to eat "gross" food.



On a recent episode of Howard Stern's radio show, Corden said, ''We heard that story, and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods,''

''As you said at the start, our show is a show about joy and light and love, we don't want to make a show to upset anybody," he said.

Further, he explained how the food menu has changed, as he'll now try to scare his guests with food that will ruin their diets, by offering a pizza with cheeseburgers on top.

This all started after a Tik Tok user Kim Saira shared a video calling it a "racist" and how it is mocking traditional Asian food and launched a petition.

''The foods that are presented are meant to be "gross," as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures," the petition read.

The petition also talked about the rising Asian hate in the US, "During these segments, he's openly called these foods "really disgusting," and "horrific." In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism," the petition reads.