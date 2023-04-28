James Corden addresses 'divided America' on The Late Late Show's final episode

TV host and comedian James Corden delivered a powerful message in his farewell speech on the finale episode of CBS' The Late Late Show. He reminded his fans of "what America signifies to the rest of the world". Addressing the deep rift people in the country have over politics, he encouraged people to look above and beyond the differences and live in harmony.

"We started this show with Obama, then Trump and a global pandemic. I’ve watched America change a lot. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve felt a sense of negativity boil over," Corden said. "Remember what America signifies to the rest of the world. My entire life it has always been a place of optimism. ... Yes, it has flaws but show me a place that doesn’t. Show me a person that doesn’t."

"Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different. There are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy. If you do, it’s out there. That’s all this show has ever been about," he added.

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were the last guests on The Late Late Show. Styles, who has guest-hosted the show twice, told Corden, "As a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you."

"On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space to me always as a friend," he added. "Selfishly very excited that you’re coming home."

There were also goodbyes from the other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a pre-taped segment with Corden. They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments.

They all chose Carpool Karaoke, referencing Corden’s most popular sketch where he drives around Los Angeles with celebrities and sing songs. Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin are a few of his Carpool Karaoke passengers. The segment was such a hit that it spun off into its own series for Apple. Corden only appeared in the debut episode with Will Smith in the car.

Corden closed out the night by playing the piano and singing a song with the crew and staff gathered around the stage.

"Part of me thinks I should stay here forever but deep in my heart I just know," Corden sang. "No more shows to be showing, it’s time I was going, It’s time. Thanks for watching, that’s our show."

Last year, Corden announced that his show will run for just eight seasons. He cited a desire to return to his hometown to be closer to family and loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies)

