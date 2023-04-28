Jiah Khan death case verdict out! Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of suicide abetment charges

On Friday, the special CBI court acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who had been charged with abetting actress Jiah Khan's suicide. The Ghajini actress was found dead at her Juhu home on 3 June 2013. Sooraj was facing a charge under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code because of a letter seized from the actress' apartment on June 10.

In the letter, Jiah allegedly narrated her ordeal and accused Sooraj of mental and physical torture. They reportedly started dating in September 2012.

"These days I see no light I wake up not wanting to wake up. There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside. I've never given so much of myself to someone or cared so much. You returned my love with cheating and lies. It didn't matter how many gifts I gave you or how beautiful I looked for you. I was scared of getting pregnant but I gave myself completely the pain you have caused me every day has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can't eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore," read the letter purportedly written by Jiah.

Earlier today, Sooraj was seen entering the court to hear the verdict with her mother Zarina Wahab. The verdict came out at noon.

"Due to paucity of evidence, this court can't hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted," said judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.

On July 1, 2013, Sooraj was granted bail after he signed a Rs 50,000 bond. On July 2, the court acquitted him and said that he was not accountable for the actress' suicide. Unsatisfied with the court's verdict, Jiah's mother Rabia Khan requested the court for a thorough and detailed investigation. In 2014, the Bombay High Court transferred the case from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI).

