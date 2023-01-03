James Cameron reveals 'game plan' for 'Avatar' sequels

Filmmaker James Cameron recently revealed that the next four 'Avatar' sequels along with the already released 'Avatar: The Way of Water' were envisioned as "one big story", and that 'Avatar 4' and 'Avatar 5' are fully written and ready to go. He also compared the 'Avatar' sequels to "episodic television" in the new interview.

The 'Titanic' filmmaker commented on the decade-long gap between the first two films in the franchise. He shared, "I think the thing people should remember here is we were gone for a long time from the marketplace," Cameron told The Wrap. "But part of that was that we were putting into a pipeline five movies. I mean one that we’ve already done, four new films and shooting two movies back-to-back – Movie 2, Movie 3, part of Movie 4.

Cameron further explained, "And, that has to do with sort of a story point and a big time jump that takes place. Because we wanna shoot out the kids cause they were ageing so quickly. 'Avatar 4' is fully written and fully designed, 'Avatar 5' is fully written and fully designed. These movies exist in our minds. These stories exist."

The filmmaker's plan is to release the sequels at a more regular cadence to cater to audiences’ investment in the characters.

Speaking of the "game plan" for the sequels, the 68-year-old added, "We know exactly what we’re doing. We know what these movies are gonna be. We just have to go through the process of getting them done. So ideally two years from now, 'Avatar 3' comes out, ideally maybe three years after that 'Avatar 4' comes out, and then ideally maybe in a couple of years after that 'Avatar 5' comes out."

Revealing why he planned the sequels in the manner, Cameron said, "So we won’t be away from the marketplace, so we’ll have that sense of a persistent world, an ongoing story that I think people want. If they’re gonna invest in these characters, if they’re gonna invest in this world, we want to give it to them at a regular cadence. That was the game plan. And that’s why one of the reasons we were gone so long."

