Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon bring in 2023 in Mexico

Hollywood star Brad Pitt welcomed the new year with style. The handsome actor was with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they welcomed 2023 in Mexico.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas. They spent New Year’s Eve together in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.



A source close to the couple said, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

According to the source, Brad is not seeing anyone else apart from the jewellery designer. He said, "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy."

Ines de Ramon was earlier spotted having a good time with Brad Pitt as they celebrated his 59th birthday in Hollywood, California.