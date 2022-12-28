James Cameron cut 10 minutes of gun violence from 'Avatar 2': 'Wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness'

'Avatar: The Way of Water' is currently by far the biggest film in the world. It recently surpassed the $900 million mark and with no major competition for at least a month more, it will sail through untroubled waters for quite some time. 'The Way of Water' is the first of four sequels to 2009's 'Avatar'. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return in the roles of Jake and Neytiri, respectively. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return, while Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace Augustine in the original, essays a different role.

The film's director James Cameron has directed some of the finest science-fiction movies, including 'Aliens', two 'Terminator' movies, 'The Abyss' and of course 'Avatar' franchise. He has said in a recent interview that he would not necessarily make some of those movies if he were working today.

While speaking to Esquire Middle-east, he said, “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, like I did on a couple of Terminator movies 30+ years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach."

He added, “I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago."

Cameron also revealed that he cut 10 minutes of action scenes from 'The Way of Water' that included gunplay. “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker,” said Cameron.