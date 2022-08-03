Jake Gyllenhaal to lead Patrick Swayze's 1989 classic 'Road House' remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to lead the remake of Rowdy Herrington’s 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’ that starred Patrick Swayze. The film will be "a reimagined take" on the older version for Amazon’s Prime Video. The new movie will be directed by ‘The Bourne Identity’ fame director Doug Liman, while the script will be written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Joel Silver, who was associated with the original movie, will be producing the remake for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers.

‘Road House’ remake will follow Gyllenhaal, a former UFC fighter, who "takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise." Reports about Liman and Gyllenhaal circling the remake emerged last year in November. Amazon Prime has officially announced that production will begin in the Dominican Republic later this month.

"'Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel (Silver), Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience," Salke added.

Meanwhile, Doug Liman, in a statement, said, "I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

The 1989 original movie, in which Swayze played James Dalton, is a zen bouncer who gets hired to clean a rowdy bar in Missouri, where he has to deal with a corrupt businessman, Ben Gazzara, who controls the entire town, Variety reported. The film did a decent business when it was initially released, but since then it has become a cult classic and is considered amongst late Swayze’s best films.

"The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world," producer Joel Silver said. "Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one."

‘No Time To Die’ star Billy Magnussen, ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, and Hannah Love Lanier are also a part of the remake. ‘Road House’ will stream on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries worldwide upon its release.

