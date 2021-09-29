Jake Gyllenhaal says women are superior to men in more ways than one

Recently, Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal opened up to a global daily on a lot of topics: ranging from his recent comments on bathing to women being superior to men.



The actor recently found himself in the middle of a hot debate related to his comments on how often parents bathe their children. Gyllenhaal feels he was misconstrued.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan responds with a profound quote on Aryan-AbRam Khan's viral post; read

"I don’t know! I think someone asked me about my bathing routine — which I found to be a bit invasive. And so my response was that I do it all, sometimes. And what I got back was that I don’t bathe. That’s OK — I’ve never been accused of being smelly. It’s fine. Of course I bathe. In the Luna Rossa scent, daily," he said, reportedly.



Gyllenhaal also revealed that he is a devoted uncle to sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard’s children, who, he says, " (are) truly, and I’m not just saying this because it’s an interview, two of the most incredible people. They come from a long line of incredible women and they’re even more incredible than the ones before them."

Also read: Babylon: Brad Pitt's new uber hot photo from sets is out!

The actor was tired of meeting them over dinners and has invited them to stay with him for longer stretches of time when his sister and brother-in-law need a break from parenting.



"Getting to know them and watching them grow up and actually sitting and listening to their experiences and the things that they’re going through," Gyllenhaal said of their family time together.



Jake Gyllenhaal praised his actor brother-in-law Peter Sarsgaard for teaching them about life amid nature. "So they find trees more interesting than phones, which is a rarity," said the actor.



The actor then went on to name Greta Thunberg as an inspiration, adding, "(women) are superior to men (in many ways as they develop) a sense of mortality earlier than men."

Also read: Kate Middleton glows in gold at 'No Time To Die' premiere