Shah Rukh Khan responds with a profound quote on Aryan-AbRam Khan's viral post; read

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to a viral picture of his sons--Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan--while playing online games together.



In the picture, which has been posted by Gauri Khan on her Instagram handle, AbRam can be seen sitting on Aryan's lap as they played games on their iPad.

Gauri Khan had captioned it, "Boys night out… @___aryan___" Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Games are the new ‘bonding’ force….brothers who play together I guess stay together…."

AbRam was casually dressed in the photograph, he wore a black T-shirt with denim shorts while Aryan opted for a white one with dark-hued pants as they were 'bonding' together.

The couple's celebrity friends including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Zoya Akhtar have reacted to the photo as well. Farah Khan wrote, “Beautiful boys.. well done Gauri.” Shweta Bachchan reacted with emojis.



In the past, talking about Aryan becoming an actor, Shah Rukh had told iconic talk show host David Letterman, "He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer. He came and said ‘I don’t think I want to act’. And his issue was, which I think is very practical and honest, he said, ‘Every time I’ll be compared to you. So if I do well, it will not be because I got skilled at this. It’ll be oh obviously he’s his son, so he will do well. It’s in the genes. And if I don’t do well, it’ll always be, look at him. What his father did and look at him. What is he doing?’ So he said ‘I don’t want to be in that kind of position’."

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Yash Raj Film's 'Pathan' co-starring Deepika Padukone.

