'It's terrifying!': Chris Evans reveals why he avoids hosting SNL 'like the plague'

American actor Chris Evans has finally revealed why he has not hosted the popular variety series Saturday Night Live like many of his peers in Hollywood. Evans, who is best known for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has had a successful career in both film and television. Despite his many accomplishments, the thought of hosting SNL has always filled him with dread and this is the reason. He was asked by ET Canada whether he would be up for a cameo in SNL. He replied, "Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me."

For many performers, hosting SNL is seen as a rite of passage. The show has launched the careers of countless comedians and actors over the years, and has become a cultural institution in its own right. However, for Evans, the thought of standing in front of a live studio audience and performing comedy sketches is simply too daunting.

It's clear that even the most successful performers can experience fear and anxiety when it comes to performing live comedy.

Also, Evans is not alone in his fear of hosting SNL. Many celebrities have spoken out about the pressure and anxiety that comes with the job. Singer-songwrite Billie Eilish said that while preparing to host the show she threw up and 'cried every single day'. She told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, "I cried every single day of the week. No joke at all."

On the work front, Evans will be seen alongside Ana de Armas in the upcoming film Ghosted. The film is directed by Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher and has the two stars playing Evans and Armas as lovers who experience a rift in their relationship when a secret comes out. The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, who used a story by Reese and Wernick. In the film, Evans' Cole falls in love with Sadie (Armas). But he later discovers that she is a secret agent.

Ghosted will release only on Apple TV+ on April 21 this year.

