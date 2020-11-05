Isabelle Fuhrman to reprise her spooky role in 'Orphan' prequel

Scared of Esther? Well, she’s coming back for you as makers announce ‘Orphan’ prequel.

Actress Isabelle Fuhrman who spooked one and all with her disturbing role in 2009 film ‘Orphan’ is set to lead the prequel to the film.

In the hit horror film, Isabelle played Esther, an Eastern European child adopted by parents (played by Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga) overcoming an unspeakable loss of their own.

In the 2009 film, Esther played a grown up adult in the body of a child as she dealt with primordial dwarfism. Masquerading as a nine-year-old, she made all efforts to split up her parents and eliminate her siblings.

While the prequel’s plot is under wraps, Isabelle Fuhrman will return as star and associate producer on the project.

William Brent Bell will direct the film from a script by David Coggeshall.

Isabelle will also be seen in ‘Escape Room 2’ from Sony Pictures and is set to release in January 2021.

