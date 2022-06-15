Is Zendaya pregnant with her first child? Here's the truth

New Delhi Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 10:46 PM(IST)

Zendaya Photograph:( Twitter )

'Euphoria' star Zendaya was recently in news for something not related to acting.

'Euphoria' star Zendaya was recently in news for something not related to acting. #ZendayaPregnant was doing the rounds of Twitter recently which sparked curiosity among her fans on whether Zendaya was actually expecting her first child with her beau, actor Tom Holland. 

Some fans showed excitement at the new viral trend while others were shocked at the news. 

The speculation started after a TikTok video went viral which seemingly was a screen grab of Zendaya's Instagram post which was a picture of a ultrasound image. The caption of the video read, "I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013."

Most fans fell for the video which turned out to be a fake one which reportedly was created by popular internet meme page 'You just got Krissed'. The page is popular for created a stir on social media by created sensation false headlines. 

Earlier in January 2022, a morphed image of Zendaya got viral that showed the actor flaunting a baby bump at a red-carpet event. 

Zendaya, 25, has starred in numerous blockbusters like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Dune'. 

