Is Zendaya pregnant with her first child? Here's the truth

'Euphoria' star Zendaya was recently in news for something not related to acting. #ZendayaPregnant was doing the rounds of Twitter recently which sparked curiosity among her fans on whether Zendaya was actually expecting her first child with her beau, actor Tom Holland.



Some fans showed excitement at the new viral trend while others were shocked at the news.



The speculation started after a TikTok video went viral which seemingly was a screen grab of Zendaya's Instagram post which was a picture of a ultrasound image. The caption of the video read, "I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013."





Most fans fell for the video which turned out to be a fake one which reportedly was created by popular internet meme page 'You just got Krissed'. The page is popular for created a stir on social media by created sensation false headlines.

The person who said Zendaya pregnant to get Twitter in a frenzy rn: pic.twitter.com/lGaab6Xi7n — Stack (@GoddStack) June 15, 2022 ×

Pov: you opened twitter and see “ Zendaya Pregnant” trending pic.twitter.com/Rb7voyELZy — Abrahamvve (@Abraham54992597) June 15, 2022 ×

Zendaya is NOT pregnant and THIS is why she don’t talk to us! — ricky ;) (@monetsupremacy_) June 15, 2022 ×

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022 ×

Earlier in January 2022, a morphed image of Zendaya got viral that showed the actor flaunting a baby bump at a red-carpet event.



Zendaya, 25, has starred in numerous blockbusters like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'Dune'.