Is 'The Batman' sequel safe? Director Matt Reeves signs multi-year deal with Warner Bros

After the 'Batgirl' movie was axed there were fears among the fans of Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' that a sequel to the film might also be in jeopardy. But that is likely not the case as Reeves and his Sixth and Idaho Motion Picture Company have signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. and Warner Television as per Deadline. This makes sure that Warners will have the right to greenlight any near-future project by Reeves.

In a statement, Reeves said, "Making this legendary studio my home is a dream. I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

Reeves' 'The Batman', which is a reboot of the franchise and stars Robert Pattinson in the role of DC superhero, proved to be one of the biggest successes for Warner Bros during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $770.8 million during its box office run. It also received positive reviews with a score of 85 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read: 'The Batman' review: Robert Pattinson becomes the Dark Knight with ease

Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell were also in the film's cast.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Mattson Tomlin is writing the script of 'The Batman' sequel with Reeves.

The fears over the cancellation of 'The Batman' are due to a new regime at Warner Bros after the merger with Discovery. The boss of the resulting entity, David Zaslav, has proven to be controversial, particularly after cancelling 'Batgirl', an almost-finished $90 million movie. The film will not be released either in theatres or HBO Max, the company's streaming service.

Directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, the film was made under the previous regime and the CEO and President of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, did not think the film had potential. Still, cancelling an almost finished movie is almost unprecedented in Hollywood. If it was indeed bad, the studio could have dumped it on HBO Max.

