Is Sophie Turner bisexual? Actor confuses fans with Instagram Pride Month post

Sophie Turner is seemingly making a big announcement regarding her sexuality.



To celebrate the beginning of the Pride Month, the 'Game of Thrones' actor, who is married to songwriter and crooner Joe Jonas and is a mother of a daughter, Willa, shared a cryptic message and left her fans thinking.



The speculation that she is bisexually sparked after she shared Instagram Stories to kick off the Pride Month.



Turner shared a bunch of stickers on her Instagram stories and wrote “It’s mothaf–kin #pride month babaaaayyyyyy,” What created the buzz was the stickers that read, “Bi Pride,” “Gay Pride,” “Move, I’m gay,” ' and “Time isn’t straight and neither am I.” Although the actress did not issue any formal statement about her sexuality.

Reacting to her stories, her fans were quick to react to the post and shared their support for the actress. One wrote, "Sophie Turner is bisexual I won" while another tweeted, "Sophie Turner is BIIIIIIIIIIII, another win for us gay women."

Sophie Turner is bisexual. I won — S H A N E (@yung_shaney) June 3, 2021 ×

Sophie Turner is BIIIIIIIIIIII, another win for us gay women <3 — Jessi 🌻🐸🦔 (@lickinglhhfeet) June 3, 2021 ×

Happy Pride, Sophie Turner is bi which of course now canonically establishes Sansa Stark as a bicon thank you for respecting my privacy during this glorious time — Dahlia 💜 (@JellicleSparkle) June 2, 2021 ×

did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story... queen pic.twitter.com/Q1Z2fNCzAi — Kt (@cmemmelstan) June 1, 2021 ×

This isn’t the first time that the actress has hinted at her sexuality. Previously, in an interview with Rolling Stones, Sophie said, “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know,” she said.



''I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender." She added.