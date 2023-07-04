Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Why did Harrison Ford movie flop?

Indiana Jones and the Underwhelming Crusade? The fifth and newest movie in the celebrated action-adventure franchise Indiana Jones, Dial of Destiny, looks to be another box office disaster of the summer. The film grossed $60 million in its opening weekend at the box office in its domestic market (North America). While it may sound good on paper, the film was reportedly made for nearly $300 million, and the complex economics of film distribution means that it will need to gross thrice that amount just to break even. So unless the film pulls off a miracle and proves to have long legs, it is likely going to fold over a lot before it can earn back its budget, let alone make a profit.

How did this happen? Here are a few factors that may have contributed to its failure.

Sky-high budget

If the budget of the film were not as hefty as it should be, we would not be having this conversation. The collection is not too bad, it's just that the A $60 million opening would have been a lot more palatable if the budget of the film was reasonable. It would have been a win if the film was made on around $150 million, which many say should have been the production cost of the film. Instead, the budget was allowed to inflate. And COVID-19 pandemic likely was a major factor in ballooning costs.

Too much reliance on nostalgia

While the Indiana Jones brand is popular (the character himself was declared cinema's most popular in a Total Films poll in 2017), the makers perhaps overestimated its appeal among today's generation of moviegoers. The fact of the matter is the nostalgia factor for this franchise is not as strong as, say, Star Wars. While the films were and are beloved, they were not box office powerhouses. Before Dial of Destiny, Indy was given a nice goodbye and a happy ending in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. One could argue, there was no need for a new Indiana Jones movie. But the COVID-19 pandemic-induced ongoing recession in the theatrical business has forced studios to fall back on established IPs, prequels, sequels, reboots, and more. This is why the Dial of Destiny exists.

No Steven Spielberg

The Indiana Jones franchise has been the result of efforts by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. Many believe Spielberg was the reason even a weaker film like Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was fairly watchable. While James Mangold, who directed Dial of Destiny, is an extremely talented director who has delivered movies like Logan and Ford v Ferrari, he is clearly no Spielberg, whose grasp of the character, franchise, and action-adventure genre, in general, is beyond compare.