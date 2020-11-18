In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get cozy in new photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently pictured in their Fall look. The two have joined FEED: Fashion That Gives Back and as part of their collaboration with the brand, they did a photoshoot.

The brand is providing meals in schools as part of their latest collaboration with Jonas and Chopra.

In the photoshoot, Priyanka is seen wearing a beige-coloured chunky jumper and a midi satin skirt that she paired with knee-high suede boots. Nick, on the other hand, is dressed in a dual tone sweatshirt and sneakers in the pictures.

Recently, Priyanka took to Twitter to reveal that she was named the British Fashion Council's (BFC) Ambassador for Positive Change. She shared the news saying, "I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year. We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me."

Meanwhile, she has ‘Matrix 4’ on her plate along with Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’.