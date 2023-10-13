IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement award 

Actor Michael Douglas will be honoured for his work and contribution to cinema in the upcoming 54th International Film Festival India. The announcement was made on Friday by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of I&B in India. Douglas will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI in November. The actor is likely to attend the event along with his wife, actress Catherine Zeta Jones and their son.



Taking to X, Thakur wrote, "I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa.



His deep love for our country, 🇮🇳, is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa."

Michael Douglas, the star



The 79-year-old actor has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in his five-decade long career.



The actor has been part of cinematic masterpieces such as Wall Street, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, Traffic, and Behind the Candelabra. With each of his roles, he has left an indelible imprint on cinema history. He has also produced a number of critically acclaimed films, such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The China Syndrome, and The Game.



In 1998, he was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace for his commitment to disarmament issues, including nuclear non-proliferation and halting the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Notably, he was awarded the honorary Palm D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, a testament to his enduring influence on the global film fraternity.



Earlier this year, Douglas was honored at the India Pavilion in Marche Du Film, during the Cannes Film Festival, underscoring his global impact on the film industry.