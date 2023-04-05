Hollywood icon Raquel Welch's cause of death revealed

Raquel Welch, an American actress, model, and a major sex symbol of 20th century, died on February 15 this year at the age of 82. The cause of her death has now been revealed, reported TMZ. She reportedly died of cardiac arrest, with Alzheimer’s disease a "possible underlying factor." The publication obtained a death certificate filed yesterday with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, which disclosed the cause of death. Welch, who was 82, breathed her last at her home in Los Angeles. She was 82. Her representative had then stated that she passed away peacefully after a brief illness.

Welch was a prominent figure and beauty icon of the 1960s and 1970s. She made her acting debut in 1964 in the film A Swingin' Summer, which was followed by a few small roles in other films. Her breakout role came in 1966 when she starred in the British fantasy adventure film One Million Years B.C. in which she played a prehistoric cavewoman. Her portrayal in the film wearing a fur bikini became an iconic image of the era.

She followed this up with roles in other popular films such as Fantastic Voyage (1966), Bedazzled (1967), and The Biggest Bundle of Them All (1968). In addition to her acting career, she showcased her talents as a singer, dancer, and television personality, making notable appearances on various shows.

Upon her passing, many notable personalities in Hollywood and beyond mourned her loss.

Reese Witherspoon wrote on Twitter, "So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️."

Veteran actress and singer Jackie Hoffman wrote, "When you grow up in the 60s with two brothers who are 13 and 14 years older than you, you really learn how hot a commodity Raquel Welch was. What a beauty #RIP."

Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell shared, "The fancy of my formative years. Safe travels, Raquel."

