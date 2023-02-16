Raquel Welch death: Reese Witherspoon, Bruce Campbell, and others say 'we’ve lost a true icon'

American actress and singer Raquel Welch died on Wednesday after a brief illness at her home in Los Angeles. She was 82. A major sex symbol and beauty icon during the 1960s and 1970s, she will be remembered for her roles in films such as One Million Years B.C., Bedazzled, and The Three Musketeers, among others. She was also a talented singer, dancer, and television personality, making appearances on several shows throughout her career. Her appearance in the British fantasy adventure movie One Million Years B.C in a doeskin bikini will remain an enduring image. Her death was mourned by several notable personalities in Hollywood and beyond.

Here's how actress Reese Witherspoon, filmmaker Paul Feig, actor Christopher Meloni, among others paid tribute to Welch and shared condolences to her family.

So sad to hear about Raquel Welch's passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBtXhpvS25 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) February 15, 2023

Feig posted, "This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on Sabrina the Teenage Witch and she was awesome. Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon.”

Meloni, star of Law & Order, wrote, "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling."

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023

Veteran actress and singer Jackie Hoffman wrote, "When you grow up in the 60s with two brothers who are 13 and 14 years older than you, you really learn how hot a commodity Raquel Welch was. What a beauty #RIP."

Robert Patrick wrote, "So sad to hear of the passing of Raquel Welch. Such a talented and stunningly beautiful woman! R.I.P. Raquel Welch."

Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell shared, "The fancy of my formative years. Safe travels, Raquel."

