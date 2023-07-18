Hollywood actors strike: SAG-AFTRA exposes unresolved issues with studios

It's a showbiz showdown unlike anything seen in more than 40 years. After SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP failed to reach an agreement in the negotiations, the former had declared a historic strike on May 14. Now, Hollywood faced strikes from two major labour unions. A couple of months before SAG-AFTRA, on May 2, Writers Guild of America (WGA) had also initiated a strike against AMPTP on similar issues like lack of adequate compensation and artificial intelligence. Now, SAG-AFTRA has revealed some of the issues on which it clashed with AMPTP. As per The Hollywood Reporter, during the five weeks of negotiations, some progress was made on certain matters such as schedule breaks, compensation for script translation, and self-taped audition restrictions.

However, both sides remained far apart from reaching a deal, as indicated in a press release from SAG-AFTRA to its members on Monday. The message provided an extensive chart of proposals from both sides, though it lacked specific details on SAG-AFTRA's proposals and the responses from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios and streamers.

Also Read: Explained | Why Netflix might survive Hollywood strikes of actors, writers AMPTP's counter AMPTPT has hit back after the SAG-AFTRA document came to light. A statement read, “Not only does its press release deliberately distort the offers made by AMPTP, it also fails to include the proposals offered verbally to SAG-AFTRA leadership on July 12. According to the AMPTP, their offer included improvements in wages, residuals, and contributions to pensions and health plans, valued at over $1 billion. Major issues that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP found themselves at odds over One major point of contention was the general minimum rate increases sought by SAG-AFTRA. The union aimed for an 11 per cent wage boost in the first year of the new contract, followed by 4 per cent in the second and third years. However, the studios and streamers were only willing to offer 5, 4, and 3.5 per cent increases for the three-year agreement.

Another significant disagreement related to regulating generative artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA sought comprehensive provisions to protect human-created work and ensure fair compensation for performers when digital replicas or alterations were made using AI. The AMPTP claimed their offer was groundbreaking and protected performers' digital likenesses, requiring their consent for such use.

Other contentious issues included increasing "span" figures, boosting pension and health plan contribution "caps," relocation allowances, meal break penalties, and coverage for performance-capture work under a SAG-AFTRA contract. Where did SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP agree? The two side did reach some provisionary agreements in certain areas, such as self-taped auditions and translation of scripts, but these agreements were subject to change during further negotiations. SAG-AFTRA strike SAG-AFTRA initiated a strike on July 14 after the film and television contract expired without reaching a new three-year pact with the AMPTP. The studios and streamers' offer was considered insulting by SAG-AFTRA, while the AMPTP claimed that the union rejected a favorable package offer.

Since the strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have been picketing studio lots and corporate sites in Los Angeles and New York, leading to the shutdown or delay of major productions. The two parties have not yet announced a date for returning to the bargaining table.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE