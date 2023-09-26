Here's where you can online stream Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Covenant tells the story of John Kinley, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, a U.S. Army Master Sgt. who risks his life to save a local Afghan interpreter named Ahmed.
If you have been waiting to watch Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant online, we have good news. After releasing in theatres in April, the Jake Gyllenhaal starrer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The wartime thriller is also available to rent for $5.99 or buy for $19.99. If you don't happen to have a Prime subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day trial.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, who also co-wrote with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, The Covenant tells the story of John Kinley, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, a U.S. Army Master Sgt. who risks his life to save a local interpreter named Ahmed (played by actor Dar Salim). The interpreter carried Kinley to safety after both survived a brutal gunfight during the war 2018 war in Afghanistan. Master Sgt. Kinley recruits private military contractor Eddie Parker, played by Antony Starr, to help him during the black ops mission.
The Covenant now streaming on Amazon Prime
The Covenant in addition to Gyllenhaal also stars Alexander Ludwig, Sean Sagar, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller.
Following the theatrical success of The Covenant, Gyllenhaal and Ritchie will collaborate in the upcoming action spy film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Directed and co-written by Ritchie, the movie is based on Damien Lewis’ 2014 book Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII.
