Here's how you can stream 'Black Widow' in India

Scarlett Johansson ‘Widow’ is finally coming to screens this July after being delayed several times owing to the pandemic restrictions.

The movie will have Scarlett play the role of Black Widow in mid-MCU prequel film as fans will get to see the superhero’s life and family in a never-seen-before avatar. The story will take place between the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Initially scheduled for May 2020, the film will now release on July 9, 2021 in theatres as well as streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The Marvel film will be available for streaming in countries like Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S.

Black Widow stars Johansson alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.

‘Black Widow’ is preceded by Marvel series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘Loki’, which will premiere on June 11, 2021.