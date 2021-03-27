Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

American actress Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the `humiliating` feeling she had when the indiscretions ` (came) out publicly.`



As per People Magazine, in an interview with U.K. magazine `The Gentlewoman,` the 36-year-old actor quipped that she has "made a profession out of" her missteps. The two-time cross Oscar nominee said that she`s "going to have opinions about things since that is exactly who I am."



She added, "I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they`re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing."



As detailed by People Magazine, the `Lucy` star has recently been under the fire her role in `Ghost in the Shell `(which many felt should`ve gone to an Asian actor), her comments about being "allowed to play any person" amid backlash for her casting as a transgender character, and her defence of Woody Allen, with whom she has collaborated multiple times.



Johansson told the magazine, "Wow, I was really off mark there,' or, 'I wasn't looking at the big picture,' or, 'I was inconsiderate. I'm also a person."



"Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive." "Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that -- the weight of such a big property on my shoulders," she added."