Helen Mirren on Barbie Academy's snub: 'You can’t get upset about things like that'

Everyone was left shocked when nominations for the Academy Awards were announced, and one of the strong contenders of this year's award season Greta Gerwigs Barbie was absent from the major categories. Several stars including actor Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, have reacted to the snub, and most recently Helen Mirren has reacted to the Barbie snub.

Mirren, who is the narrator of Greta's movie, has opened up about the movie getting sidelined at the Academy Awards and explained why there is no need to get upset about that.

Speaking at the 2024 American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday (February 15), Helen told ET, “You can’t get upset about things like that, honestly,”

She added, “What is fantastic is that Barbie was the highest-grossing film that Warner Brothers has ever had in their lives and do you remember who won best film of the year before last?”

Barbie earned 8 nominations including one for America Ferrara, who earned her first Academy nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. Barbie director Greta Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie got getting nominated at the Academy was a big shock.

Ferrera expressed her disappointment saying, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta (Gerwig) has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Praising Margot Robbie, she said, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honours of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humour and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”