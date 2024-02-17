Amy Schumer slams trolls who joked about her 'puffy face'

Comedian and actor Amy Schumer is clapping back at trolls who joked about her face being "puffier than normal". She revealed that she suffers from endometriosis but says she is "okay".

The 42-year-old star took to Instagram to address the comments, expressing gratitude for the feedback while emphasizing that a woman should not need to explain her physical appearance.

Schumer shared in her post, "Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face. I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years and you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis, an autoimmune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

She went on to advocate for self-love and acceptance, highlighting the importance of focusing on her work rather than her appearance. "Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job of explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in," Schumer wrote.

To conclude the post, she revealed that she experiences fluctuating confidence levels like everyone but she feels proud of her project titled Life and Beth, and she hopes her fans enjoy it too.

"Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little. I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy," Schumer concluded.

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a medical condition where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus, known as the endometrium, starts to grow outside the uterus. This can lead to pain, especially during menstruation, and sometimes fertility problems. The tissue can grow on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, outer surface of the uterus, and other organs in the pelvic region. Endometriosis affects millions of women worldwide and can have a significant impact on quality of life. Treatment options include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes.