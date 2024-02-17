After Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donates $100,000 for victims of Super Bowl victory parade

Following the tragic shooting incident at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade, the team has joined forces with the United Way to launch the #KCStrong Fund. The initiative aims to provide support to the victims and their families, as well as to invest in violence prevention and response organisations, including mental health services and support for first responders.

Star player Travis Kelce has shown his support by matching his girlfriend Taylor Swift's $100,000 donation to the fund. Kelce made the donation through his charity, the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation, using a GoFundMe page that was set up by friends of the Reyes family. The Reyes family's two young daughters were among those injured in the shooting, and the fund has already exceeded its $100,000 goal.

Swift's donation, also $100,000, was given to the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who tragically lost her life in the shooting. Lopez-Galvan hosted Taste of Tejano on local radio station KKFI-FM, as Lisa G. The mother of two had deep roots in Kansas City, and was one of the few Latina DJs in the area.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life," the GoFundMe description reads. The fundraised had amassed over $200,000 as of Friday morning.

The support from Kelce, Swift, and others highlights the community's resilience and compassion in the face of tragedy.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have also shown their support by visiting the Reyes family at Children's Mercy Hospital. The Reyes family, with daughters aged 8 and 10, are among those deeply affected by the violence. Twenty-two others, half of whom were under 16, were also wounded in the shooting.

Authorities have announced that two juveniles have been charged with crimes related to the mass shooting.