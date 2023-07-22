He’s irreplaceable! Tributes pour in for legendary singer Tony Bennett

The legendary Tony Bennett is no more. The crooner, who was best known for singing "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," has died at the age of 96. Bennett breathed his last in New York on Friday. No cause of death has been revealed.

''Tony Bennett, born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens, on August 3rd, 1926, passed away in his hometown of New York City at the age of 96 earlier today. The beloved singer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016, is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters, Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and 9 grandchildren," his rep told PEOPLE.

The death of the singer has shocked many. President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama, singer Elton John, and more stars paid tribute to the music icon.

In the statement, President Biden wrote, "For more than 70 years, Tony Bennett didn’t just sing the classics – he himself was an American classic. Resisting the pull to adjust his style to fit in with the times, his distinct voice gave melody and rhythm about the good life, how the best is yet to come, the way you look tonight, and leaving your heart in San Francisco."

Obama tweeted, writing, "Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We’re thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today."

Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett @itstonybennett pic.twitter.com/bcoEu7r0No — AmyWinehouseFdation (@AmysFoundation) July 21, 2023 ×

Calling Bennett irreplaceable, John paid tribute. He wrote, "So sad to hear of Tony’s passing. Without doubt the classiest singer, man, and performer you will ever see. He’s irreplaceable. I loved and adored him. Condolences to Susan, Danny and the family."

Amy Winehouse tweeted, ''Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett @itstonybennett.''

Tony Bennett was an iconic songwriter and entertainer who charmed generations of fans. He was also a good man—Michelle and I will always be honored that he performed at my inauguration. We're thinking of his wife Susan, his kids, and everyone who is missing him today. pic.twitter.com/TglWTA06Zm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2023 ×

rest in peace, tony... you changed the world with your voice... thank you for always being so kind to me... i love you and i'll miss you very much... @itstonybennett



photo credit: kevin mazur pic.twitter.com/56Q2TkNDzd — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 21, 2023 ×

The great Tony Bennett sings "Everybody Has The Blues." RIP, Tony. pic.twitter.com/lPhpTPy3kI — David Letterman (@Letterman) July 21, 2023 ×

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens, New York, into a family of Italian immigrant parents. Bennett's childhood days were tough. At the age of 10, he started singing and performing at the opening of the Triborough Bridge, now known as the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge.