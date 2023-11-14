HBO's Euphoria, The Idol producer Kevin Turen passes away at 44

Hollywood producer Kevin Turen, known for his work on projects like Euphoria, The Idol, and the X trilogy, has passed away at the age of 44. The cause of his death is currently unknown, leaving many in the industry in shock and mourning the loss of a promising talent.

Turen's career began in the entertainment industry, where he quickly climbed the ranks at First Look Studios, eventually becoming the president of production. During his time at the studio, he was involved in acquiring and distributing several notable films, including The Proposition, The Dead Girl, and An American Crime.

He later held positions at Infinity Media and Treehouse Pictures before becoming the president of production at Phantom Four. In 2018, Turen co-founded Little Lamb Productions, a move that marked a turning point in his career. Little Lamb Productions, in collaboration with Sam Levinson and Ashley Levinson, brought forth successful projects like the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria. The series, known for its gritty narrative and stylised aesthetics, earned high praise from both critics and viewers. Turen's partnership with Sam Levinson extended to other works, including the HBO series The Idol and the film Assassination Nation. In addition to his collaborations with Levinson, Turen also produced a series of films for indie director Ti West, contributing to the X trilogy, which includes X, its prequel Pearl, and an upcoming sequel titled MaXXXine. The trilogy featured Mia Goth in a prominent role.

Turen's filmography also included titles like the A24 drama Waves, the Netflix drama Pieces of a Woman, and the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. He was involved in producing notable films such as The Birth of a Nation, 99 Homes, and the drama All Is Lost, featuring Robert Redford.

Despite his successes in Hollywood, Turen was known for his deep devotion to his family and friends. Jay Penske, CEO of Variety's parent company Penske Media Corporation, who was a close friend of Turen's, highlighted this aspect of his life, saying, "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends."