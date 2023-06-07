HBO pulls the plug on Perry Mason after just two seasons; fans are devastated
Perry Mason had received widespread acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, compelling performances, and meticulous attention to detail.
Perry Mason has been axed after two seasons by HBO. The decision has left fans of the show both shocked and disappointed, as the show had garnered a dedicated following and received widespread acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, compelling performances, and meticulous attention to detail. Based on Erle Stanley Gardner's novels, the show featured a beautiful recreation of 1930s Los Angeles. It also reimagined the titular character while embracing the unique characteristics of its historical setting. While the first season was pretty good, it was in the second season that the show truly hit its stride. Fans had hoped that the show will continue its fine form, but sadly it was not to be.
Ugh. Perry Mason was cancelled. I swear, they don’t give shows time to build up and audience. And S2 was given more critical praise than S1. It really doesn’t matter how good a show is. That’s what scares me about IWTV vs MW. pic.twitter.com/9iq2c4w2d9— Crissi (@CrissiAndCo) June 6, 2023
What HBO said about Perry Mason cancellation
In a statement, the premium cable network said, “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise. While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”
What Perry Mason was all about
At the heart of this Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald series is Matthew Rhys's Perry Mason, the talented defence attorney with a complex and troubled past. Rhys brought a depth and nuance to the character, showcasing the internal struggles and moral dilemmas that the character faces in his pursuit of justice. His performance drew viewers into the character's journey, making them emotionally invested in his story.
Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Katherine Waterston, and more were also in the cast.
The storytelling in Perry Mason weaved together intricate mysteries, combining courtroom drama with a broader exploration of societal issues and personal struggles.
Why was Perry Mason axed by HBO?
The cancellation of Perry Mason comes as a shock to many, as the series was well-received by critics and had amassed a dedicated fan base during its two-season run. The reason for the cancellation is not yet known.
