HBO pulls the plug on Perry Mason after just two seasons; fans are devastated

Perry Mason has been axed after two seasons by HBO. The decision has left fans of the show both shocked and disappointed, as the show had garnered a dedicated following and received widespread acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, compelling performances, and meticulous attention to detail. Based on Erle Stanley Gardner's novels, the show featured a beautiful recreation of 1930s Los Angeles. It also reimagined the titular character while embracing the unique characteristics of its historical setting. While the first season was pretty good, it was in the second season that the show truly hit its stride. Fans had hoped that the show will continue its fine form, but sadly it was not to be.

Ugh. Perry Mason was cancelled. I swear, they don't give shows time to build up and audience. And S2 was given more critical praise than S1. It really doesn't matter how good a show is. That's what scares me about IWTV vs MW.

What HBO said about Perry Mason cancellation

In a statement, the premium cable network said, “We are tremendously grateful for the remarkable work of Matthew Rhys and the unrivaled cast and crew of Perry Mason for their reimagining of such a treasured and storied franchise. While we won’t be moving forward with another season of the series, we are excited to continue working with the brilliant creatives at Team Downey on future projects.”