Hayley Atwell 'frustrated' by Peggy's Doctor Strange 2 cameo: She can't do it all day

Hayley Atwell has earned a lot of praise for her performance in the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, titled Dead Reckoning Part One. Atwell debuts in the movie and has impressed critics and audiences alike with her performance in the stunts and chase sequences that have become a trademark of the franchise. However, prior to joining the Mission: Impossible series, Atwell was most well-known as Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the love interest of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers / Captain America. While Avengers: Endgame ensured a reunion between Steve and Peggy at the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Atwell has expressed dissatisfaction with her character's subsequent appearances.

Also Read | Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise fights the AI in a slick action thriller Hayley Atwell not pleased with Peggy's cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Atwell discussed her cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and expressed her dissatisfaction with how her character was portrayed. She mentioned the scene where Peggy, who essays an alternate version of Captain America (called Captain Carter) says, "I could do this all day," only to be immediately cut in half by a frisbee. Atwell remarked on the audience's reaction, saying, "She can't do it all day. Apparently you can't, so, egg on your face."

She added that the portrayal did not serve Peggy well. Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter in MCU Atwell made her debut as Peggy in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger and continued to portray the character throughout the Infinity Saga, even earning her own standalone series, Agent Carter. Following Endgame, she reprised her role as Captain Carter in the alternate reality series What If...? animated series apart from Multiverse of Madness.

Atwell noted that she had a more fulfilling experience working on the What If...? animated series. She explained that working in a recording booth for animation allowed her to focus on her voice performance, which she found enjoyable. In the series, Peggy's character becomes the super soldier instead of Steve, and Atwell appreciated the opportunity to explore a complete character arc and lead the Guardians of the Multiverse. In contrast, she described her moment in Doctor Strange as frustrating. Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Cameos Apart from the titular superhero and Peggy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured multiple MCU characters, old and new. Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch was the supervillain of the movie, who single-handedly caused a threat to the existence of the multiverse. Xochitl Gomez played America Chavez and Benedict Wong reprised Strange's trusty friend and Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

The cameos in the film included the secret superhero team, the Illuminati, Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau or Captain Marvel, Anson Mount as Blackagar Boltagon or Black Bolt, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier or Professor X, and John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Mr Fantastic.

