Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman are officially divorced

Former film producer and convicted felon, Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by several women, is now officially divorced from Georgina Chapman. The divorce was finalized recently in New York City. Chapman announced her separation from the disgraced Hollywood mogul in October of 2017.



As per reports by American entertainment news websites, the divorced order was signed by a judge on July 8.



Weinstein’s representative, Juda Engelmayer, was reportedly quoted as saying, “Harvey's only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy. He loves them and hopes that they know it, and that one day soon, he can be closer to them.”



Following the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by several women, Chapman, a designer by proffesion, announced in 2017 that she would be divorcing Weinstein. The former couple has two children together—daughter India and son Dashiell.



The pair got married in 2007 and reached a divorce settlement in 2018 wherein Weinstein had to pay USD 15 to 20 million (approx). Chapman also got the primary custody of their kids.



In a statement, Chapman had said at the time of their separation, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."



Weinstein had accepted her decision to leave him. “I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild. Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for… I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again,” he had said.



After the separation, Chapman started dating Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody and the two have made their relationship red-carpet official at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. Rumours of them being together started doing the rounds back in February.



The same month, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. As per reports, he is scheduled to be extradited to California from New York to face more charges relating to allegations of rape and sexual assault.

