Harry Styles drinks from a shoe in viral video. Fans react!

English singer-actor and former member of boy band One Direction Harry Styles just tried out a bizarre Aussie tradition of 'shoey' during a concert in Perth. The innocent-sounding tradition involves a person drinking an alcoholic drink, usually champagne, from a shoe. As per media reports, he took off one of his sneakers on stage and poured a liquid inside it. He then chugged the liquid from it as the audience cheered and hooted. To perform a 'shoey', the person has to not only drink from a shoe, but also wear the damp thing for the rest of the day or night.

Harry Styles does Australian tradition Shoey, drinking out of his shoe at his concert in Perth. pic.twitter.com/zmtPh28ZQ3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2023

Ouch. And Styles did all that live on stage. “I feel like a different person," he joked.

He added, "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed. I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people. I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length. At length."

Styles was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, Worcestershire, England. As a member of One Direction, which was formed on the popular UK music reality show The X Factor, Harry Styles released five studio albums and toured extensively around the world. In 2016, he embarked on a solo career and released his debut solo album, Harry Styles, in 2017, which was a commercial and critical success.

Many fans expressed their disgust at the video, but many were also amused. One tweeted, "if i have to see that clip of harry styles drinking from his shoe 1 more time i may actually throw up & im not joking."

One person had other concerns. "So Harry Styles drank out of a shoe? So what, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford did a shoey and no one made news of it. Why is it any different when Harry does it?" they wrote.

Aside from his music career, Harry Styles has also ventured into acting, appearing in the Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk in 2017 and in the Olivia Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling in 2022. He is also known for his unique fashion sense and has been recognised for his gender-fluid fashion choices.

