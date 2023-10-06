Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller accused of sexual harassment on set of horror docuseries

Prominent television creator Bryan Fuller, known for his work on shows like Hannibal and American Gods, has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment. The accusations come from Sam Wineman, a fellow producer with whom Fuller collaborated on the AMC docuseries Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, released on AMC's Shudder streaming service in 2022.

According to the lawsuit filed by Wineman, Fuller is accused of creating a hostile work environment through inappropriate behaviour. This included constant references to masturbation, explicit discussions about his own sexual arousal, and discussions about adult-child power dynamics in stories. The lawsuit also alleges that Fuller left evidence of his sexual activities, such as lubricant and tissues, on his desk, making Wineman uncomfortable.

One particularly disturbing allegation in the lawsuit is that Fuller repeatedly held Wineman from behind, ostensibly to "crack his back," during which Fuller would press his genitals against Wineman's buttocks. Wineman claims that he was removed from the project approximately four weeks after reporting Fuller's misconduct, raising questions about how the industry responds to such allegations and the protection of influential individuals.

AMC has stated that it is reviewing the lawsuit but has not made any further comments on the matter.

Fuller's attorney, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the accusations, describing them as "fictitious" and "absolute garbage." Freedman claims that Sam Wineman was terminated due to "gross incompetence" and insists that once the evidence is presented, Wineman will be exposed as a "pathological liar."

