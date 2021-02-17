Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she had COVID-19 'early on'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow had contracted coronavirus last year. In a Goop piece, the actress opened up about the COVID-19 experience for the first time.

“I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog. 'In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” Gwyneth said.

She added, “After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Gwyneth Paltrow had incidentally been a part of 2011 pandemic thriller ‘Contagion’ that became possibly one of the most-watched films of early 2020 -- at a time when COVID-19 had just hit the entire world and people were stumped to find similarities between the pandemic shown in the film and the one we were suffering from.

Gwyneth is fine now as the actress said she’s been taking care of herself with an enhanced focus on self-care while refraining from consuming sugar or alcohol, with a new regimen to combat the after effects of the virus.

“Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she said.

The actress has been focusing on her diet and has been doing a “version of a protocol” that’s “keto and plant-based but flexible” as she's “been having fish and a few other meats” and fasting “until 11 a.m. every day.”

In addition to a series of supplements, Paltrow said that hiking has been a beneficial form of exercise for her.