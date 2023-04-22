Guy Ritchie's The Covenant ditched real guns after Rust fatal shooting: 'The whole game has changed'

Guy Ritchie's war drama The Covenant is in US theatres right now. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal. The director has said that in the wake of 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, he does not allow real guns on his own movie sets. While speaking to Newsweek, Ritchie said, “That whole thing has changed now, the whole game has changed." The Covenant has Gyllenhaal as a US Army sergeant John Kinleywho goes back to Afghanistan to fulfill a commitment to a military interpreter. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film includes several shootouts, for which Airsoft pellet guns were used instead of traditional firearms to prioritise safety. Airsoft guns fire small, biodegradable plastic pellets instead of bullets.

“We haven’t used a real weapon since then. So there were no real weapons. It’s the first shoot that we had, which I have to tell you, it’s a tremendous relief for all of us,” Ritchie added.

In the October 21, 2021 incident, a bullet was fired by actor-producer Alec Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico set of Rust and hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not.

Baldwin has insisted that he did not know the gun was loaded.

The incident prompted a conversation about the appropriate procedures for managing weapons in the entertainment field, the associated hazards, and methods to lessen them. Several film groups offered suggestions to prevent comparable mishaps in the future. Some supporters suggested more strict regulations, while others proposed a total prohibition on the use of actual firearms on sets.

