'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' trailer: Guardians abduct Kevin Bacon to please Star-Lord. Watch

A trailer for the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is here. The special episode appears to be a hors d'œuvre for the third film in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise, titled 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'. It is the second in Marvel Studios Special Presentations series after 'Werewolf by Night'. The special, like other holiday specials, is steeped in the Christmas spirit. The premise has that Peter Quill or Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is sad and is missing Gamora (Zoe Saldana). While the Gamora of the main MCU timeline was killed by her adoptive father Thanos, the alt-timeline Gamora refused Peter's advances as she did not know him.

And now, Peter is sad. It falls to Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), prodded by Sean Gunn's Kraglin, to cheer him up on impending Christmas holiday. And no, they don't find Gamora and try to convince her to be with Peter again. They instead abduct -- or at least attempt to -- none other than Kevin Bacon. And yes, Bacon is canonically a part of MCU now. And he is playing himself.

You can see the trailer above. It looks fun, and particularly those who love this franchise and these characters should not miss this. It is a holiday special so there will not be any casualties.

Also Read: Why James Gunn leading DC Studios is a great news for fans

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is scheduled to be released on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India) on November 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, in another news, Gunn and his longtime producer Peter Safran were appointed head of DC Studios. In a joint statement, Gunn and Safran said, "We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

