Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Ending and post-credits scenes explained!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is here. The film has received mostly positive reviews, though they are not as glowing as the first two movies. The film serves as the conclusion to the trilogy. In the film, Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is grievously injured, and the rest of the Guardians go on a quest to rescue him. They come face to face with High Revolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), a megalomaniacal scientist who has been experimenting on animals and humans to create hybrids and ultimately want to create a utopia populated by these hybrids. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone also star.

Do not read further if you have not seen the movie. There will be spoilers.

SPOILER ALERT What happens in Guardians of the Galaxy 3? In the film, the Guardians are settled at Knowhere, the Celestial head that we have visited in earlier MCU movies. The place serves as the headquarters of the group and also a refuge for those who have no other place to call home. Peter Quill has become a drunkard and wants to drown his sorrow over losing Gamora (twice) in alcohol. Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) has grown up into a size that is comparable to the original Groot. He is also nicer than the bratty teenager he was earlier. Nebula (Karen Gillan) is also nicer, but due to her very nature, retains that edge. Mantis (Pom Klementieff) also has an edge now and for an empath, not much patience. Drax is the same-old sweetie under a tough (literally and figuratively) exterior.

Suddenly, a powerful, golden-hued being, Adam Warlock, flies into Knowhere and tries to kidnap Rocket. Although he defeats everyone, he is eventually defeated after Nebula stabs him through the heart. Of course, he does not die and manages to escape. Meanwhile, Rocket is grievously injured, and the Guardians discover that he has a kill switch embedded inside his body and has only 48 hours to live.



Guardians decide to travel to Orgoscope, the base of Orgocorp, High Evolutionary's company. They reluctantly team up with Ravagers and it is revealed that Gamora is with them. They infiltrate the base but are attacked but they manage to escape.

Next, they visit Counter-Earth, a planet where High Revolutionary has decided to build his supposedly utopic society. The new Gamora is not friendly to Peter, who decides to convince her that she is in love with him.

Even as the narrative goes on, we get to see Rocket in flashbacks. We learn that as a baby he and many other animals were experimented upon and tortured by High Revolutionary in his mad quest for perfection.

Meanwhile, after an extended battle and skirmishes, the High Evolutionary is vanquished and the subjects under his control are rescued.

After everything, Peter declares that he is leaving the team, making everyone emotional. He makes Rocker the new captain of the Guardians. Mantis does the same, refusing Drax's offer to protect her. Gamora also leaves the Guardians and rejoins the Ravagers. Nebula and Drax stay on Knowhere to care for the rescued children and animals. Mid-credits scene In a mid-credits scene, we get to finally see the Guardians as they stand currently. It consists of Rocket, Groot, Kraglin, Warlock, Phyla, and Blurp (you will get to meet the new characters during the film). They are protecting a community of people from marauders.

So the Guardians will go on, after all. Sure enough, Gunn has said that this is his last movie in the franchise, but it appears we will again see them alongside Avengers in future movies. While the scene does not feature a big reveal or setup anything significant, it does signal that if you like Guardians, they will stay, albeit in another form. Post-credits scene In the post-credits scene, Peter reunites with his grandfather. It is not a super-important scene. We just see them sitting at a table and talking. Clearly, Quill has always wanted to have a normal life that was snatched away from him when his mother was impregnated by Ego and the Ravagers kidnapped him.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE