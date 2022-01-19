Good news for Star Trek fans as 'Discovery', 'Strange New Worlds', 'Lower Decks' have all been renewed

Paramount Plus has some great news for Star Trek fans as ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ have all been renewed.

While ‘Discovery’ will return for a fifth season. It will resume its fourth season on February 10. ‘Lower Decks’ will be back for a fourth season with season three set for a debut this summer. Meanwhile, ‘Strange New Worlds’ will debut its first season now on May 5 on the streamer.

Making the announcement, Alex Kurtzman, who oversees the ‘Star Trek’ TV franchise for CBS Studios, said, “Four years ago, we made a promise to grow ‘Star Trek’ into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount Plus, we’re keeping our word. Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build ‘Trek’s’ next phase of programming for years to come.”

Also, premiere dates are out for season two of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ that will premiere on March 3. It stars Sir Patrick Stewart.