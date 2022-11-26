'Goncharov' explained: How Martin Scorsese's mythical 'lost' movie gripped internet

The Internet can be a weird place. While it has proved to be an invaluable source of information and knowledge bigger than any library in history, it can also spread fake or unverified news like wildfire, which in turn can be damaging to people in the real world. Sometimes, though, myths are spread deliberately as a joke, and many others are in on the joke. Others, though, are just confused about whether the said myth really is a myth or now. Such is the case with 'Goncharov' a film that never was. It was purportedly directed by that king of mafia movies (some might simply say king of movies in general) Martin Scorsese.

'Goncharov', if some netizens are to be believed, starred Scorsese regulars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, among others, and released in 1973, without much fanfare and marketing. Thus, the obscurity. But what exactly is 'Goncharov' and why the internet is obsessed with a movie that does not exist?

What is 'Goncharov'?

As explained above, 'Goncharov' was directed by Scorsese and released in 1973. And yes, it featured De Niro in the titular role of Goncharov. Goncharov was a former discotheque owner who comes to Naples after the fall of the Soviet Union to become a mob boss. Keitel plays the role of the eye-patched Andrey “The Banker” Daddano. Gene Hackman is Valery Michailov. Al Pacino stars as Mario Ambrosini.Cybill Shepherd essays Goncharov’s wife, Katya. The film was acclaimed (though, certainly not a blockbuster), and was even added to Criterion Collection.

Why have I never heard of it before?



Because it does not exist. There has never been a movie by that name. And no, no movie titled 'Goncharov' even went into production and was later cancelled. Scorsese never wrote a script or even a treatment for any such film. The film is an internet myth popularised through Tumblr, a social networking site that has a small but active user base.

How did the myth of 'Goncharov' begin?

A few years ago, a user on Tumblr shared a photo depicting knockoff boots they had ordered online. In the boots, there was a text with very strange text. It read, “The greatest mafia movie ever made. Martin Scorsese presents GONCHAROV. Domenico Proccacci production. A film by Matteo JWHJ0715. About the Naples Mafia.”