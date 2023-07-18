Golda: Helen Mirren-fronted biopic of Israel’s first woman PM to release on this date

Dame Helen Mirren-starrer biopic about Israel's first and only female Prime Minister Golda Meir, titled simply Golda, now has a release date. It will be released by Lionsgate Play on September 1 in India. Directed by Guy Nattiv and written by Nicholas Martin, the film follows the life and times of Meir, particularly during the Yom Kippur War. Fought in October 1973, the war took place between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in October 1973. It was a result of long-standing tensions and unresolved issues between Israel and its Arab neighbours, Egypt and Syria, with support from other Arab nations.

Meir's leadership during the Yom Kippur War is said to have played a pivotal role in Israel's response to the surprise attack and in the eventual outcome of the conflict. But she also faced criticism for intelligence failures that led to the country being caught off guard by the surprise attack. The war resulted in heavy casualties and territorial losses, leaving many questioning her handling of the situation.

Who was Golda Meir?

Born on May 3, 1898, and passing away on December 8, 1978, Meir was an influential stateswoman and politician in Israel. She was a key figure in the early history of the State of Israel and served as its Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974. She was known for her strong leadership, dedication to the Zionist cause, and her contributions to Israel's development as a nation. She is remembered by many as the Iron Lady of Israel.

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine (then part of Imperial Russia) immigrated with her family to the United States in 1906, settling in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was actively involved in Zionist activities from a young age, and her passion for the establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine led her to move to what was then British-controlled Palestine in 1921.

Director Guy Nattiv's statement

"She will always be connected to the failure of the Yom Kippur War. Golda was the wrong person, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. She didn't want to be a Prime Minister, but she had to take the job because no one else wanted it at that time. They pushed her to be a Prime Minister and then she was thrown into this mayhem and trying to deal with the mess. Israelis are so conflicted about her character. Now, if you look outside of Israel, and Jews outside of Israel, they see more of the romantic story of Golda who came from Milwaukee to Israel when she was a young woman, full of Zionism and a hope to help the country. She was the Iron Lady of Israel and, like Margaret Thatcher, there are some people who love her and some people who hate her," said Nattiv.

Golda supporting cast

Camille Cottin, Ellie Piercy, Jaime Ray Newman, Rami Heuberger, Camille Cottin, Ohad Knoller, Liev Schreiber, and more also star.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE