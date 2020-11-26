'Godzilla vs. Kong', latest tentpole to head to OTT?

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is going to be big!

The forthcoming monster movie from Legendary Pictures looks likely to head to a streamer. Reportedly, Netflix has made an offer of more than $200 million for the film while WarnerMedia is contemplating has blocked the deal while preparing an offer of its own for its streamer channel, HBO Max.

There has been no official word from Warner Bros. spokesperson apart from: "We plan to release Godzilla vs. Kong theatrically next year as scheduled."

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, the fourth entry in the series, is slated for a May 21, 2021 opening. There is however no clarity on if the theatres will be open and fully functional by that time owing to the pandemic.

Legendary’s monster movies began with 2014’s ‘Godzilla’, which rebooted the franchise featuring the Japanese nuclear-created lizard and nabbed $514 million globally in theaters. Then 2017's ‘Kong: Skull Island’ re-introduced audiences to King Kong. The last entry released was 2019’s ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ was directed by Adam Wingard.