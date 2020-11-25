First look of Tom Holland in 'Cherry' revealed as he collaborates with 'Avengers' director duo

For fans of the Avengers, your favourite director duo Anthony and Joe Russo are collaborating again with ‘SpiderMan’ actor Tom Holland for their next film ‘Cherry’ whose first look was revealed today.

In an exclusive report by Vanity Fair, Tom Holland can be seen looking suave in first look photos from his forthcoming film ‘Cherry’ that is both described as volatile and vulnerable. In the film, Tom Holland’s problems only aggravate with solutions like when college doesn't work out, he joins the Army to serve in Iraq as a medic. He returns home haunted and damaged, and starts abusing opioids to blunt his PTSD. To pay for the drugs, he resorts to bank robbery. The more desperate he gets, the more banks he has to rob.

The film ‘Cherry’ is slated to release in theatres on February 26 and then premieres globally on Apple TV+ on March 12.

On the film, Anthony Russo said, “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey. But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

They described Cherry as six movies in one, spanning from the mid 2000s to the present. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period,” Joe Russo said. “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in an existential crisis.”

The film is based on the 2018 novel by Nico Walker and the screenplay was written by the filmmakers’ sister, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Jessica Goldberg.

Oscars 2021: Italy selects 'Notturno' for Best International Feature category